Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSF opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $21.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 175,060 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 82,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 46,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 39,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.