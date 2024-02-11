Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PSF opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $21.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.