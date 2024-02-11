GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 22nd

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
