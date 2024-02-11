GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 22nd

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 31,559 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

