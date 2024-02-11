Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Trading 1.5% Higher

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.64. 1,219 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Banco Itaú Chile Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banco Itaú Chile stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Itaú Chile Company Profile

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.

