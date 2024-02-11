DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $120.47 on Friday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.50.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.64.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $101,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,045,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $101,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,045,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,404,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $7,091,785. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,282,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $960,174,000 after purchasing an additional 170,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.