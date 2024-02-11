PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150- EPS.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $167.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.18.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.
Institutional Trading of PepsiCo
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.31.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.