Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE RQI opened at $11.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

