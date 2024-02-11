HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 104,055 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,956 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,055 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $24,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $73.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.26%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

