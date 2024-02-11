HighTower Advisors LLC Has $24.24 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 482,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,449 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $24,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 279.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

