HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,004 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $30,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

