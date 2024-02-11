HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,090 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.80% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF worth $26,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 714.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 182,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 160,029 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,379,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 193.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 89,610 shares during the period.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PKB opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $55.96. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $65.17.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

