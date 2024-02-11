Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% during the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Derek M. Meisner sold 8,933 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $31,086.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,857.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $52,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek M. Meisner sold 8,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $31,086.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,857.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $110,136 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ ABOS opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $11.31.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

See Also

