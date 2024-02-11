7,500 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $34.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $286.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

