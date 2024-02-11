Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 55.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.5% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Trading Up 1.5 %

FIVE opened at $188.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

