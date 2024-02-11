HighTower Advisors LLC Has $30.51 Million Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1,044.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260,060 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $30,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HLI. UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,583,950. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.2 %

HLI opened at $126.87 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $129.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.14 and a 200-day moving average of $109.38.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.59%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.