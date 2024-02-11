Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,521 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,181 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $115,096,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,358,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,395,000 after buying an additional 1,499,270 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,967,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,515,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.