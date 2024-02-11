Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 757 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USXF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,295 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 89,792 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USXF stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.77.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Articles

