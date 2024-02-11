1,473 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $283.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.26 and a 200-day moving average of $289.96.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.