Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 772 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of SUI opened at $125.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.60 and its 200-day moving average is $123.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $159.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

