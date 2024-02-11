Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 520 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.03. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $167.52. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

