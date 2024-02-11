State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 304 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $14,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,853,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,940,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 843.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,174.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,183.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,143.38. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,140.73% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

