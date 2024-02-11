Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 991 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $202.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $203.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.11.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

