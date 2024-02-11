State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $95.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.23.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

