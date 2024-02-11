Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,190.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $117,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

