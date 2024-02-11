Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 32,157 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,157 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,445 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,892.8% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,526 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,320 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,200 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $49.59 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

