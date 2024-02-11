Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Trading 1.2% Higher

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 1,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

About Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF

The Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (VCAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects a narrow portfolio of companies globally that focus on autonomous driving. The fund may use options to leverage performance. VCAR was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

