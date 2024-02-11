Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 1,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a market cap of $4.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter.

The Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (VCAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects a narrow portfolio of companies globally that focus on autonomous driving. The fund may use options to leverage performance. VCAR was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

