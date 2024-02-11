Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Trading Up 7.7%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) was up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 2,273,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,583,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Crown ElectroKinetics Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. ( NASDAQ:CRKN Free Report ) by 139.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.96% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.