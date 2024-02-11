Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Trading Up 7.7%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) was up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 2,273,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,583,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.
Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter.
Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.
