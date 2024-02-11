Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Trading Up 7.7%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 2,273,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,583,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Crown ElectroKinetics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown ElectroKinetics

About Crown ElectroKinetics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. ( NASDAQ:CRKN Free Report ) by 482.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.81% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.