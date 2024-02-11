Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Trading Up 7.7%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 2,273,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,583,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Crown ElectroKinetics Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75.
Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown ElectroKinetics
About Crown ElectroKinetics
Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.
Featured Stories
