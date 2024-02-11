Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $18,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $139.77 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.16 and a 12 month high of $141.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.18.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

