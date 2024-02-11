Huntington National Bank Has $401,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $514,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 79.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 124,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $82,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,635,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,635,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,050 shares of company stock worth $28,069,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

