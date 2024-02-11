Cronos Market Capitalization Achieves $2.24 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.0889 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.24 billion and approximately $6.34 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00083854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00027925 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

