Lido Staked ETH Price Hits $2,527.82 on Major Exchanges (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,527.82 or 0.05224957 BTC on exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $24.32 billion and $11.80 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,621,847 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,615,197.95435265. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,523.6444233 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $10,482,881.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

