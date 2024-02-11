Dero Trading Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $26.91 million and approximately $26,270.42 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00003889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,379.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.01 or 0.00148844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.47 or 0.00546646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00053964 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.98 or 0.00250065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00164029 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,301,334 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

