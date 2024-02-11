Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.94. 17,483 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 16,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Direxion Hydrogen ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $25.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Hydrogen ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 4,637.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 143,105 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 712.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 91,064 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period.

About Direxion Hydrogen ETF

The Direxion Hydrogen ETF (HJEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Hydrogen Economy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies involved in businesses related to the hydrogen industry. HJEN was launched on Mar 25, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

