EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter.

EVI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $22.30 on Friday. EVI Industries has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $311.53 million, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EVI Industries news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $37,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,808.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Marks sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $188,192.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $37,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,808.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,507 shares of company stock valued at $239,206 over the last quarter. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVI Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,389,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 473.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 197,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 774,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 353.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 63,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Further Reading

