Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $770.84 million for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.22%.

Sysmex Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SSMXY opened at $25.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.68. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

