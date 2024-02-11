iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $85.19 and last traded at $85.19. Approximately 119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.29.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average of $83.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

