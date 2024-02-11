Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.800-1.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80-1.95 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $553,215.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $599,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $553,215.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,915 shares of company stock worth $1,123,035. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

