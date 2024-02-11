Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.120-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.0 million-$64.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.8 million.

Radware Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $19.35 on Friday. Radware has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Radware will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDWR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 63.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Radware in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Radware by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Radware in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

See Also

