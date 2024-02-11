GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Trading 0.9% Higher

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.07. 39,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 72,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

GoldMining Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$206.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 17.22 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

