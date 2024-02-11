The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Shares Up 1.7%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.76. 23,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 70,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The OLB Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 27.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at The OLB Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Patrick G. Smith purchased 392,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $301,921.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 642,929 shares in the company, valued at $495,055.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ronny Yakov purchased 784,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $603,843.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,409,701 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,469.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick G. Smith purchased 392,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $301,921.62. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 642,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,055.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The OLB Group by 301.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

