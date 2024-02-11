comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Trading 2.8% Higher

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.86. 11,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 17,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

comScore Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On comScore

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in comScore by 60.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

