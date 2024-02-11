Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Trading Down 0.4%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 82,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 99,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.

Institutional Trading of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104,698 shares during the period. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

