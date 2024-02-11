Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Trading Down 0.8%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.81. 1,558,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 911,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $104.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Jupiter Wellness

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jupiter Wellness by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter worth $39,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.

