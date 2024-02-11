The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 22nd

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

GDV opened at $22.12 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.