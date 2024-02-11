Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Shares Up 0.5%

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 1,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Relief Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

About Relief Therapeutics

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identification, development, and commercialization of novel, patent protected products for the treatment of metabolic, dermatological, and pulmonary rare diseases in Switzerland, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers SETOFILM/ONDISSOLVE for radiotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, and chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, as well as postoperative induced nausea and vomiting.

