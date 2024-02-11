Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $86.00 at Wedbush

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Fortinet from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

