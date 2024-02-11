Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Magna International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Magna International has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Magna International to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. Magna International has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $65.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 47,858 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Magna International by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 153,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Magna International by 272.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth about $2,036,000. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGA. Citigroup increased their price target on Magna International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Magna International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

