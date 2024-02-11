Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Ubiquiti has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years. Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $7.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of UI stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.18 and a 200 day moving average of $137.43. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $289.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,876,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 325.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares during the period. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial cut their price target on Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

