Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.
Ubiquiti has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years. Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $7.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.
Shares of UI stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.18 and a 200 day moving average of $137.43. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $289.22.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial cut their price target on Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
