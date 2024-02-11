abrdn Asia Focus plc (AAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AAS stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.26) on Friday. abrdn Asia Focus has a 1 year low of GBX 240 ($3.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 271 ($3.40). The company has a market cap of £401.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,238.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 261.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 257.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

